Pakistan Supreme Court bars state institutions from taking 'extra-constitutional' steps

South Asia

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 09:27 pm

Related News

Pakistan Supreme Court bars state institutions from taking 'extra-constitutional' steps

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 09:27 pm
FILE PHOTO - A view of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad, Pakistan April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
FILE PHOTO - A view of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad, Pakistan April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Pakistan Supreme Court has barred all state institutions from taking any 'extra-constitutional' actions following the dismissal of a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the president's subsequent approval to dissolve the assembly on the premier's advice.

A three judge bench of the apex court led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the matter on Sunday, reports The Express Tribune.

In the current political circumstances, CJP Bandial stated that public order must be maintained and that no state functionary should take any "extra-constitutional" action.

After sending letters to the Attorney General of Pakistan and others, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing to Monday (tomorrow).

The Supreme Court also ordered the AGP to investigate the validity of the NA speaker's decision.

Earlier, CJP Bandial arrived at the apex court, which was especially opened on a Sunday in light of the day's unusual turn of events.

The leaders of the joint opposition as well as PTI's ministers also arrived at the SC. The opposition has dismissed the ruling party's actions as unconstitutional.

The petition filed by the opposition maintained that it is "most respectfully prayed that the act of the Deputy Speaker by proroguing the Session of Parliament on the vote of No Confidence Motion may be held to be in violation of fundamental rights of the people of Pakistan and against Article 66, 95, 17(2) and other enabling provisions and this act and all consequences thereafter may be set aside by declaring the same illegal, ultra vires to the Constitution and consequently the Speaker/ Deputy Speaker National Assembly may be directed to conduct the vote count on No Confidence Motion of the members present in the National Assembly on the floor of the house and declared the result of the No Confidence Motion.

"It is further prayed that the respondents may be directed not to interfere with the vote count and smooth voting on the resolution of No Confidence of the Prime Minister as per the Agenda today.

"It is also prayed that the Respondents and other delinquent persons involved in abrogating and subverting the Constitution may also very graciously be tried with and dealt strictly with in accordance with the law.

"Any other direction or relief which this Honorable Court deems fit and proper in the vindication of grievance aforesaid."

SCBA files petition

In light of today's developments, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has filed a constitutional petition with the Supreme Court.

The lawyers' group asked the Supreme Court to declare that the "imputed order of dissolution of the National Assembly issued under Article 58(1) of the Constitution is without legitimate authority and of no legal effect," according to their petition.

It urged the apex court to declare that the speaker could not give a ruling after the resolution for the vote of no-confidence was moved on March 28.

"Declare that all acts of the Respondents dated 03-04-2022 and all acts, directions, instructions, orders etc. taken by the Respondents or any other state functionaries in pursuance of the impugned order of dissolution of the National Assembly are without lawful authority and of no legal effect," the SCBA's petition further maintained.

The resolution of no-confidence was sought to be declared still pending before the National Assembly and voting on it held immediately.

"Restrain all state functionaries from acting in pursuance of the illegal and unlawful orders, actions, instructions of the Respondents dated 03-04-2022, during the pendency of the titled Petition," the SCBA further prayed.

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan supreme court / bars / state institutions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

‘There is no need for businessmen to own or run the banks’

9h | Panorama
Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

11h | Mode
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

11h | Panorama
The collection of Uran keeps the rich traditions of Bangalee clothing heritage alive. Photos: Courtesy

Studio Uran: Ethical, environmental and eclectic fashion

11h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

35m | Videos
They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

1h | Videos
Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

1h | Videos
Tesla phone model Pi

Tesla phone model Pi

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

5
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online