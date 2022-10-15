Pakistan summons US ambassador over Biden's nuclear remark

FILE PHOTO - Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks following his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, US, September 26, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

Pakistan's foreign minister on Saturday said the US ambassador to the country had been summoned after President Joe Biden said in a speech that Pakistan is "maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world" as it has "nuclear weapons without any cohesion".

The minister, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he was surprised by Biden's comments and a misunderstanding was created by a lack of engagement.

Bhutto-Zardari said he didn't think the decision to summon the US Ambassador will negatively affect relations with the United States.

Biden made the remarks at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee reception on Thursday.