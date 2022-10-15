Pakistan summons US ambassador over Biden's nuclear remark

South Asia

Reuters
15 October, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 06:24 pm

Related News

Pakistan summons US ambassador over Biden's nuclear remark

Reuters
15 October, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 06:24 pm
FILE PHOTO - Pakistan&#039;s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks following his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, US, September 26, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool
FILE PHOTO - Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks following his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, US, September 26, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

Pakistan's foreign minister on Saturday said the US ambassador to the country had been summoned after President Joe Biden said in a speech that Pakistan is "maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world" as it has "nuclear weapons without any cohesion".

The minister, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he was surprised by Biden's comments and a misunderstanding was created by a lack of engagement.

Biden says Pakistan may be 'one of the most dangerous nations in the world'

Bhutto-Zardari said he didn't think the decision to summon the US Ambassador will negatively affect relations with the United States.

Biden made the remarks at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee reception on Thursday.

World+Biz

Pakistan / summons / US Ambassador / Biden

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Barn Swallow. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Bevy of Barn Swallows: 'One swallow does not make a spring'

5h | Panorama
One of the branches of Utshob at Chef&#039;s Table Courtside. Photo:Courtesy

Famous regional dishes at Utshob offer authentic tastes of Bangladeshi cuisine

8h | Food
Photo: Eshadi Sharif

Le Méridien hosts Malaysian food festival

3h | Food
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s sales sheet proves that it still remains the best placed in the market among the luxury companies. Photo: Reuters

The rich are living in a different economic world

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

1h | Videos
He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

20h | Videos
Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

1d | Videos
How to prevent obesity

How to prevent obesity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back