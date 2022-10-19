Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods -FT

South Asia

Reuters
19 October, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 11:09 am

Related News

Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods -FT

Reuters
19 October, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 11:09 am
FILE PHOTO: Displaced people walk on flooded highway, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan, September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
FILE PHOTO: Displaced people walk on flooded highway, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan, September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Pakistan will ask international lenders for billions of dollars in loans after devastating floods exacerbated the South Asian nation's economic crisis, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

"We are not asking for any kind of measure [such as] a rescheduling or a moratorium," the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the Financial Times. "We are asking for additional funds."

The country needs "huge sums of money" for "mega undertakings" such as rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure damaged or washed away, the FT quoted Sharif as saying.

Sharif did not specify the amount Pakistan is seeking, but repeated an estimate of $30 billion of flood losses, the report said.

Earlier this month, the United Nations raised its humanitarian aid appeal for Pakistan five-fold to $816 million from $160 million, as a surge in water-borne diseases and fear of growing hunger pose new dangers after the unprecedented floods.

FILE PHOTO: A view shows tents of the displaced people, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
FILE PHOTO: A view shows tents of the displaced people, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

The European Union also scaled up its flood assistance to 30 million euros ($29.57 million).

A decline in Pakistan's currency is also pushing up the cost of imports, borrowing and debt servicing, and will further exacerbate inflation already running at a multi-decade high of 27.3%.

The estimated $30 billion in damage to the economy from the floods along with rising concerns about Islamabad's ability to raise money to meet external financing requirements has worsened the situation.

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Pakistan flood / Pakistan economy / Foreign Loan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Beli Begum took haleem from Faridpur to Athens

2h | Panorama
Joe Biden, who once supported a similar bill as Senator, has said he’s ready to work with Congress to curb OPEC influence. Photo: Bloomberg

Making Opec+ subject to US antitrust law will backfire

1h | Panorama
Photo: Aneek Mustafa Anwar

Remnants of the silver screen’s golden days

1h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Russia using Irani ‘Kamikaze’ drones in Ukraine

4h | Videos
Netflix plans to bring back viewers

Netflix plans to bring back viewers

4h | Videos
How search engines work

How search engines work

4h | Videos
This Cumilla market sells vegetables worth Tk30 crore per day

This Cumilla market sells vegetables worth Tk30 crore per day

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

3
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

6
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays