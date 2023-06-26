Pakistan says 102 in military court over ex-PM Khan arrest violence

Pakistan's army said Monday more than 100 people are being tried in military courts over civil unrest after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan last month, while three officers have been dismissed.

"102 miscreants are being tried in the already established military courts in connection with the cases," said military spokesman Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

Khan's arrest on graft charges at the Islamabad High Court on 9 May sparked deadly street violence in which thousands of his followers set fire to military buildings and clashed with police in several cities.

Chaudhry said three officers, including a lieutenant general, were dismissed after they "failed to maintain the security and sanctity" of army properties during the unrest.

"Strict disciplinary action" has been taken against a further 15 people, including three major generals and seven brigadiers, he said.