Pakistan reopens Chaman border crossing to Afghanistan

South Asia

Reuters
03 November, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 10:43 am

Related News

Pakistan reopens Chaman border crossing to Afghanistan

The reopening should come as a relief to the Taliban government in Kabul

Reuters
03 November, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 10:43 am
Labourers unload boxes of pomegranates from Afghanistan, from a truck at the &#039;Friendship Gate&#039; crossing point, in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan, September 7, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Labourers unload boxes of pomegranates from Afghanistan, from a truck at the 'Friendship Gate' crossing point, in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan, September 7, 2021. Photo :Reuters

One of the main crossings between Afghanistan and Pakistan has reopened after being closed for almost a month, officials said on Tuesday, offering hope for an end to a standoff that has caused heavy losses to traders and left thousands stranded.

The Chaman crossing is a major transit point for truckers moving fruit exports from around the southern Afghan city of Kandahar and its closure for the past 27 days has come at a high cost for farmers unable to get their produce to market.

"The Afghan transit trade and other trade and economic activities continue," a senior Pakistan border official said.

The reopening should come as a relief to the Taliban government in Kabul, which desperately needs the customs revenues from the border posts. Its cash-strapped economy has few other legitimate sources of foreign revenue.

As Afghanistan has sunk deeper into economic crisis, with the abrupt withdrawal of foreign aid following the Taliban victory in August, Pakistani officials have been increasingly concerned by the prospect of a new wave of refugees.

Pakistani authorities originally closed the borders due to security threats, but disputes over issues ranging from Covid-19 to the validity of Afghan travel documents prevented reopening for weeks, despite pledges of action.

World+Biz

Pakistan / Afghanistan / Chaman border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

1d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

1d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

1d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club