Pakistan reminded of genocide in Bangladesh by India at UN session 

A brutal gimps of the atrocities that the Pakistan Army carried out during the 25 March, 1971 genocide. Photo: Archive

India has reminded Pakistan of its "shameful history" of committing the genocide in Bangladesh for which it has not apologised or even acknowledged following Islamabad's attack on New Delhi at the UN Security Council (UNSC) over the Kashmir crisis.

Kajal Bhatt, a counsellor in India's UN mission, on Thursday, said, "The reign of terror unleashed by Pakistan on the population of the then East Pakistan, saw hundreds of thousands killed brutally; several thousands of women were raped."

"Today, we are discussing how to strengthen accountability and justice for serious violations of international law," but Pakistan is going on "like a broken record" spewing "malicious" propaganda against India, Kajal Bhatt was quoted by several Indian media outlets.

She said, "The irony is perhaps lost on the representative of Pakistan, given their shameful history of committing genocide in what was then East Pakistan, and what is now Bangladesh, over 50 years back for which there has not even been an acknowledgement much less apology or accountability.

"Innocent women, children, academics and intellectuals were treated as weapons of war in an act of calculated genocide carried out by the Pakistani army what it called 'Operation Searchlight'."

UNSC President for the month of June, Albania, convened the debate on "Strengthening accountability and justice for serious violations of international law" last week.

Pakistan's Acting Permanent Representative Aamir Khan, during which, accused India of "grave breaches of international criminal law" in Kashmir and of trying to change its demographics from Muslim majority to Hindu majority by cancelling its special constitutional status.

Bhatt responded, "The only attempts at demographic changes are being perpetrated by terrorists supported by his country who have been targeting members of religious minorities in Jammu and Kashmir as well as those who refuse to toe their line.

"The only contribution that Pakistan can make is to stop its support for terrorism directed against my country and my people. India will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to cross border."

The Indian representative said that Khan "presents a live example in the Security Council of how a state continues to evade accountability for serious crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing".

"To ask them to reflect on this is perhaps asking too much, but the least they could do is not sully the dignity of this council," she added.