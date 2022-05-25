Pakistan police fire teargas, baton-charge, round up supporters of ousted PM Khan

South Asia

Reuters
25 May, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 08:13 pm

Related News

Pakistan police fire teargas, baton-charge, round up supporters of ousted PM Khan

Reuters
25 May, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 08:13 pm
Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party run with batons amid the tear gas smokes fired by police to prevent them from attending the protest march planned by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party run with batons amid the tear gas smokes fired by police to prevent them from attending the protest march planned by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Summary

  • Khan ousted as prime minister in April confidence vote
  • Urges supporters to march on capital, demands new election
  • More than 1,000 people arrested, says interior minister
  • Political turmoil coincides with deepening economic woes

Pakistani police fired teargas, baton-charged and detained supporters of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday to stop them from reaching the capital Islamabad to demand fresh elections, officials and witnesses said.

Political and economic volatility has deepened in the nuclear-armed South Asian nation ahead of a likely announcement by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) later in the day on whether it will resume a $6 billion rescue package.

With foreign reserves falling to $10.3 billion - lower than two months of imports - a fast-crashing rupee and double-digit inflation, Pakistan's political turmoil has compounded its social and economic discontent.

Khan, ousted in a confidence vote last month after losing his partners in his coalition, has urgedsupporters to march on Islamabad and stay there until the new government is dissolved and a date for a fresh election is announced.

Islamabad's entry and exit routes have been blocked, as well as all important sites, including parliament, government offices and diplomatic missions, officials said. Entry and exit points were also blocked to and from all major cities in Punjab province and on the Grand Trunk Road (GTR), they said.

"No blockade can stop us," Khan said from atop a truck on the GT road on his way to Islamabad from the northwestern city of Peshawar.

"We will remain in Islamabad till announcement of dates for dissolution of assemblies & elections are given," he later tweeted.

The government has said Khan's march is illegal and accuses him of seeking to bring protesters to Islamabad with "evil intentions".

Arrests 

Live local TV footage showed police fighting with Khan's supporters, beating them and in some places breaking their vehicles' windscreens and bundling them into police vans.

Amjad Malik, an interior ministry official, told Reuters no one had been seriously injured in the clashes, which took place mostly in Punjab province.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah later said police had carried out a total of 4,417 swoops on Khan supporters' homes, offices and on protest rallies and had arrested nearly 1,700 people. Of those, 250 were freed after they submitted affidavits that they had nothing to do with the protest march, he said.

Heavy contingents of police and paramilitary troops have been deployed since Tuesday evening. Schools were closed, examinations suspended and normal life remained disturbed in the capital and all major cities in the Punjab province.

Khan has promised to rally more than two million people in Islamabad, but Sanaullah said only a few thousand people were making their way to the capital.

"We haven't stopped anyone from exercising their constitutional and legal right to hold a rally or take part in democratic politics, but we can't allow anyone to sow violence and chaos," said Sanaullah.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his government was trying to clear up an economic mess that he blamed Khan for.

"You've handed over a sinking economy to us, and now you're planning sit-ins and protest," Sharif said in Islamabad. "We are trying to energize this weak economy."

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Imran Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

10h | Panorama
Underlying problems such as school dropouts need to be addressed first before taking a legal route to stop child labour. Photo: Reuters

‘Child labour in a country like Bangladesh is primarily a development issue, not so much of enforcement’

11h | Panorama
The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

1d | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Govt plans to amnesty in the offing to bring back laundered money to meet dollar crises

Govt plans to amnesty in the offing to bring back laundered money to meet dollar crises

1h | Videos
Poet Nazrul Islam’s 123rd birth anniversary observed

Poet Nazrul Islam’s 123rd birth anniversary observed

1h | Videos
Soaring commodity prices put pressure on budget

Soaring commodity prices put pressure on budget

5h | Videos
The alarming effects of the global food crisis

The alarming effects of the global food crisis

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

5
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide