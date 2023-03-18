Pakistan police enter Lahore property of ex-PM Imran Khan - party officials

South Asia

Reuters
18 March, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 05:43 pm

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gather, as they guard the entrance of Khan&#039;s house, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/ File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gather, as they guard the entrance of Khan's house, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/ File Photo

Pakistani police on Saturday entered the property in Lahore of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, officials from his political party said, as he was arriving in the capital Islamabad for a court appearance.

The move followed days of standoff and intense clashes between police and his supporters around the property, where police had attempted to arrest Khan on Tuesday.

Khan said in a Tweet that his wife was at the property. He was appearing in court after expressing fear of arrest.

