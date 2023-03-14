Pakistan police clash with former PM Khan's supporters

South Asia

Reuters
14 March, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 06:21 pm

Related News

Pakistan police clash with former PM Khan's supporters

Reuters
14 March, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 06:21 pm
Police use water cannons on PTI workers gathered outside Zaman Park. Photo: DawnNews
Police use water cannons on PTI workers gathered outside Zaman Park. Photo: DawnNews

Pakistani police and supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan clashed on Tuesday ahead of his possible arrest outside his home in the eastern city of Lahore, a government spokesman and witnesses said.

A couple of hundred Khan supporters gathered outside the house after a police team arrived from Islamabad to arrest him on a court order, government spokesman Amir Mir told Reuters.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers started the violence, which injured several police officials, he said, adding, "If Imran Khan ensures his presence in the court, it will be good, otherwise the law will take its course."

Similar clashes took places last week.

"We have come here just for the compliance of the court order," deputy inspector general of police Syed Shahzad Nadeem told reporters.

The workers started pelting the police with stones and bricks, and in response police directed water-cannon at them and in some cases baton charged them, he said.

Live TV footage showed the supporters also using sling-shots and attacking the police with bricks and sticks.

The court in Islamabad had issued the arrest warrants in a case against Khan on charges of threatening a judge in one of his speeches last year.

The former premier has been embroiled in several court cases since his ousting early last year in a parliament vote of confidence.

He has been demanding snap polls in protest rallies across the country, a move his successor Shehbaz Sharif has rejected, saying the elections would be held as scheduled later this year.

Khan was also shot and wounded in one of these rallies.

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan / Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

SVB collapse shows fickleness of crypto money

6h | Panorama
According to WFP, 45% of Rohingya families are not eating a sufficient diet and malnutrition has been widespread in the camps Photo:WFP

Reduced food rations for Rohingya refugees: A collective moral failure?

6h | Panorama
How colour has an impact on how you feel

How colour has an impact on how you feel

7h | Habitat
A big mirror used on a wall to make the space look bigger in Yum Cha District, designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Let the walls speak for the space

8h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

A big passion for scale model cars

A big passion for scale model cars

53m | TBS Stories
Pak Govt releases Toshakhana gift records

Pak Govt releases Toshakhana gift records

Now | TBS World
How DBBL Tk7 crore was recovered?

How DBBL Tk7 crore was recovered?

1h | TBS Current Affairs
Biz summit ends with high investment hopes

Biz summit ends with high investment hopes

2h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

5
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

6
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July