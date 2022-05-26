Pakistan PM Shehbaz says NA will decide when to hold elections

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday ruled out taking "dictation" from PTI Chairman Imran Khan and stressed that the National Assembly would decide on the date of the next general elections.

Speaking on the floor of the lower house of parliament, the premier lashed out at the PTI and party Chairman Imran Khan. "I want to clarify to leader of this group (PTI), your dictation won't work. This house will decide when to hold elections," DAWN reported.

His remarks come after the PTI chief gave the government six days to announce a date for elections or else he would return to D-Chowk with his supporters. The PTI supporters have since dispersed.

He said that when the incumbent govt took office, it had two targets in front of it: holding free and fair elections and reviving the drowning economy of Pakistan.

The premier praised the NA and its members for passing the bill.

"NA has laid the foundation of free and fair elections by passing this bill," PM Shehbaz Sharif said.

"Is there any room for fitna, fasad or anarchy when I and my team are working hard to fix the economy ruined by the former government," he asked.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that China is one of the best friends of Pakistan.

Referring to PTI's 2014 sit-ins in the Capital city, the prime minister said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan refused to vacate the place when the Chinese president had to visit Pakistan. Due to this the visit had to be postponed, he added.

He condemned the "way institutions and judiciary is being defamed."

Shehbaz Sharif said that the former prime minister started speaking ill of the same chief justice who he had praised earlier when the judge issued orders against him.

The premier said that he is sad that he has to cite India as an example here.