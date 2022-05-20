Pakistan PM Shehbaz proposes turning CPEC into 'trilateral arrangement'

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday proposed turning the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into a "trilateral arrangement" between China, Pakistan and Turkey so that all three nations could benefit from its potential.

He made the remarks while addressing a launching ceremony at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works for the third MILGEM Corvette built by Turkey, where he was the chief guest. The premier arrived in the metropolitan city earlier today on a day-long visit, reports Dawn.

"Trade activates have the potential to increase manifold with the development of financial and industrial activities. The ongoing CPEC project is set to translate our desire to enhance regional connectivity and maximise trade [...] with Gwadar at its focal point."

"I would like to avail this opportunity to propose that let this — CPEC — be a trilateral arrangement between China, Pakistan and Turkey and let us benefit from its wonderful potential to benefit our nations," he said, assuring the participants that the government was committed to developing maritime infrastructure.

At the outset, PM Shehbaz began by lauding the launch of the warship built with the cooperation and collaboration of a Turkish company. He also appreciated the efforts of naval chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar.

"This is yet another great example of cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey under [the] very able and dynamic leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is not only a great brother and friend but also a great supporter of Pakistan's cause, and under his leadership our mutual fraternal relations have transformed into much higher heights than before."

The premier went on to say that the people were witnessing the cooperation between the two countries in all fields, reiterating that relations could be further strengthened to benefit Pakistan and Turkey.

Talking about today's launch, PM Shehbaz said that it would further strengthen relations between Pakistan Navy and Turkish companies. "A time will come when such ships and bigger ships will be manufactured with Turkish expertise and technology, and with Pakistan's deletion programme and own designs."

Once again congratulating the naval chief and his team, he went on to say that Pakistan had a long coastline and a resource-rich maritime zone, adding that maritime activities were currently centered on Karachi's ports.

In a video message, the Turkish president said that his country wanted to share its expertise with Pakistan in the area of defence, adding that the MILGEM project was one such example.

He stated that Pakistan was located at a strategic location in South Asia and said that the Turkish people held the country and its people in high regard. He stated that the MILGEM project was carried out at the decided timeline without any delays, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The most modern weapons and sensory systems have been used to equip these vessels," Erdogan said, expressing the hope to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

Addressing the launch ceremony, the Turkish defence minister said the construction of vessels under the project would be beneficial for Pakistan's armed forces and would contribute to peace and stability in the region, as well as across the world.

Sharing details about the ships planned as part of the project, he underlined the importance of having a "strong defence industry" and "effective and deterrent armed forces". He also stressed the importance of technological independence in this context, saying, "I believe we will contribute to increasing the number of such projects, which are critical to both our countries' security and technological independence".

"Under the leadership of President Erdogan, Turkey has taken significant steps forward in almost every area, particularly in the defence industry," he said, adding that "we are ready to share [our] experiences and defence industry products with our friends and partners".

The defence minister said Pakistanis had an exceptional place in the hearts of Turkish people, and "with the strength we gain from the brotherly ties between our countries, we will continue our non-stop efforts to raise our relations to high levels".

"These ships will further strengthen the ties of friendship, cooperation and brotherhood between our countries and the sea power of the Pakistan Navy," Akar concluded.