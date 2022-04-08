Pakistan PM Imran to address nation tonight

TBS Report
08 April, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2022, 07:14 pm

Pakistan PM Imran to address nation tonight

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the premier will make "important announcements" in his address to the nation, which will air at 9:30pm

TBS Report
08 April, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2022, 07:14 pm
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir

In the wake of the Pakistan's Supreme Court's historic verdict directing Prime Minister Imran Khan to face the no-confidence motion against him, the embattled premier is expected to address the nation today during which he will make an "important announcement".

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the premier will make "important announcements" in his address to the nation, which will air at 9:30pm.

According to PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, PM Imran was well aware of how to tackle the challenges thrown his way. "Apparently, the opposition thinks it has won but that is not so. They have lost," he said.

"Kaptaan will make an important announcement today. He will never disappoint the nation," he said.

Yesterday, the apex court had in a 5-0 unanimous verdict set aside the April 3 ruling of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in which he dismissed the no-trust motion against the premier as well as the subsequent dissolution of the NA by the president on the PM's advice.

As the opposition celebrated, the prime minister took to Twitter to announce that he had summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet for today and would also address the nation.

He said a meeting of the PTI's parliamentary committee would also be convened today and that he would "continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball".

 

Imran Khan / Pakistan PM Imran Khan / no confidence vote

