Pakistan PM Imran to address nation tonight

In the wake of the Pakistan's Supreme Court's historic verdict directing Prime Minister Imran Khan to face the no-confidence motion against him, the embattled premier is expected to address the nation today during which he will make an "important announcement".

I have called a cabinet mtg tomorrow as well as our parl party mtg; & tomorrow evening I will address the nation. My message to our nation is I have always & will continue to fight for Pak till the last ball. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 7, 2022

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the premier will make "important announcements" in his address to the nation, which will air at 9:30pm.

According to PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, PM Imran was well aware of how to tackle the challenges thrown his way. "Apparently, the opposition thinks it has won but that is not so. They have lost," he said.

"Kaptaan will make an important announcement today. He will never disappoint the nation," he said.

Yesterday, the apex court had in a 5-0 unanimous verdict set aside the April 3 ruling of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in which he dismissed the no-trust motion against the premier as well as the subsequent dissolution of the NA by the president on the PM's advice.

As the opposition celebrated, the prime minister took to Twitter to announce that he had summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet for today and would also address the nation.

He said a meeting of the PTI's parliamentary committee would also be convened today and that he would "continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball".