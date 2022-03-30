Pakistan PM cancels address to nation after meeting Army chief

30 March, 2022
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 07:50 pm

Imran Khan faces ouster after his government was reduced to minority with critical ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement joining the opposition ranks

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the legislative assembly in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, on August 5. Photo: AFP via Getty Images via Foreign Policy
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the legislative assembly in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, on August 5. Photo: AFP via Getty Images via Foreign Policy

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's address to the nation has been deferred, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf leader Faisal Javed Khan said. There were murmurs of the 69-year-old leader stepping down as the prime minister during his address to the nation.

However, Pakistan information and broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhry rejected speculations of resignation saying that Imran Khan will fight till the last ball. 

Notably, Pakistan's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, along with Director-General of the ISI, Lt. General Nadeem Anjum, was seen arriving at PM Imran Khan's residence in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The opposition in Pakistan led by PML-N has sought Imran Khan's resignation ahead of the 3 April no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, reports India Today.

Imran Khan faces ouster after his government was reduced to minority with critical ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement joining the opposition ranks. The Karachi-based party has seven members. Both the MQM ministers also quit the federal cabinet.

 

