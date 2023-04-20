Pakistan places first order for discounted Russian crude

South Asia

Reuters
20 April, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 12:45 pm

Related News

Pakistan places first order for discounted Russian crude

Reuters
20 April, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 12:45 pm
People on motorcycles wait for their turn to get petrol at a petrol station in Karachi, Pakistan, November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
People on motorcycles wait for their turn to get petrol at a petrol station in Karachi, Pakistan, November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

Pakistan has placed its first order for discounted Russian crude oil under a new deal struck between Islamabad and Moscow, the country's petroleum minister said, with one cargo to dock at Karachi port in May.

The deal will see Pakistan buy crude oil only, not refined fuels, and imports are expected to reach 100,000 barrels per day if the first transaction goes through smoothly, Minister Musadik Malik told Reuters on Wednesday night.

"Our orders are in, we have placed that already," he said.

"Yes it is true that we will be getting only crude, not refined oil," Malik said in response to confirm sources information whether that's correct.

He said Pakistan's Refinery Limited (PRL) will initially refine the Russian crude, with other refineries to be included later after a trial run.

Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov led a delegation to Islamabad in January to hold talks on the deal, after which he said oil exports to Pakistan could begin after March.

World+Biz / Europe

Pakistan / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

In the land of Dead Sea: Six magical days in Jordan

3h | Explorer
The hanging electric wires above the aisle in between Noor Mansion and Gawsia Market look unwelcoming, if not outright terrifying. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

An evening at Dhaka's 'extremely risky' shopping centres 

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Recognising women's unpaid work in GDP is not just about statistics: Farah Kabir 

1h | Panorama
AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

21h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

20h | TBS World
James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

21h | TBS Entertainment
The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

22h | TBS Stories
What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka