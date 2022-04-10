Pakistan orders to stop officials leaving country without NoC

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 10:23 am

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane prepares to take-off at Alama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore. File Photo: Reuters/Mohsin Raza
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane prepares to take-off at Alama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore. File Photo: Reuters/Mohsin Raza

In the wake of the present situation in Pakistan, the country's security and Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) immigration staff was put on high alert with a directive to stop any government official travelling abroad without a No-Objection Certificate (NoC).

The move came after Asad Qaiser announced his resignation as National Assembly speaker late on Saturday night and the process of voting on the no-confidence motion against Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan was started, reports The Dawn. 

The FIA's immigration staff at all international airports of the country was placed on high alert and directed to stop all those government officials who intend to travel abroad without an NoC.

Pakistan's airport security force was also put on high alert and checking of passengers travelling abroad was increased.

The FIA and airport officials said they had received directives to remain alert and not to allow any government official from leaving the country without an NoC.

Besides, security in the garrison city of Rawalpindi was beefed up.

