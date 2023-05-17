Pakistan official warns ex-PM Khan to hand over riot suspects

South Asia

Reuters
17 May, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 05:43 pm

Related News

Pakistan official warns ex-PM Khan to hand over riot suspects

Reuters
17 May, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 05:43 pm
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

A Pakistani official accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday of sheltering aides and supporters wanted over attacks on the army following his arrest last week, and warned he had 24-hours to hand them over.

Khan and his representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"We have intelligence that some 30 to 40 terrorists who were involved in attacking our army's buildings and installations are hiding at Zaman Park," said Punjab province information minister Amir Mir, referring to the upscale Lahore neighbourhood where Khan lives.

"We're giving an ultimatum that these terrorists should be turned over to the police, or else there will be action," he told a press conference in the city.

He said Khan had 24 hours to surrender the suspects, and that a police operation would be launched if he did not comply.

Khan was arrested on 9 May on graft allegations, which he denies. He was released on bail last Friday, and on Wednesday the Islamabad High Court granted a bail extension until 31 May, his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said.

The arrest of the former prime minister, who was ousted in a parliamentary confidence vote in April last year, has deepened political instability in the South Asian nation of 220 million.

Pakistan was already facing its worst ever economic crisis, with a long delay in securing an IMF funding which is critical to avert a balance of payment crisis.

Thousands of Khan supporters had attacked and set on fire scores of government and public buildings, including the army's headquarters, following his arrest.

Punjab police had made a previous attempt to arrest Khan in March from his Zaman Park home, which ignited clashes that spread to many parts of Lahore in which one person was killed.

At Wednesday's press conference, Mir, the provincial information minister, said those wanted over the violence and more than 3,000 suspects already in custody would be tried by military courts.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), an independent civil rights group, had said on Tuesday it opposed the use of military laws to try civilians, saying it risked denying their right to due process.

Khan has previously disowned those involved in arson and attacks against the army, demanding an impartial inquiry.

The military has said the May 9 attacks against the army were "pre-planned" and ordered by Khan party's leaders, which he and his party deny.

World+Biz

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan / bail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Find the right olympiad for you

8h | Pursuit
The otherwise beautiful plants with purple flowers damage the quality of the water and make it difficult for the fish to thrive. Photo: Mumit M

Water hyacinth: A source of pollution until turned into a solution

10h | Panorama
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

23h | TBS Stories
Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

9h | TBS World
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

1d | TBS Entertainment
"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

5
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities