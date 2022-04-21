Pakistan needs army more than Imran Khan: Former PM in 'record-breaking' Twitter Space

Photo: BBC
Photo: BBC

In a veiled reference to Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the fault of one person does not make the whole institution faulty, hailing the Pakistan army and criticising the present army chief -- at the same time.

Imran Khan made these comments in his first-ever Twitter Space, a virtual address on Twitter. With around 165K listeners joining the Twitter Space, Imran Khan broke all past records of Twitter Space, his party claimed. The Twitter Space continued for over an hour on Wednesday night.

"There are also humans in institutions. If one or two individuals do something wrong, the entire institution is not responsible. If one person (in an apparent reference to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa) makes a mistake, this does not mean that the whole institution is at fault," Imran Khan said, as reported by PTI.

"Pakistan needs the Armed forces more than Imran Khan. Had the strong Army not been here, Pakistan might have been dismembered into three pieces," he said adding that people should not criticise the army.

Talking about elections, Imran Khan said his party will give tickets after much consideration this time after learning a lesson from the recent betrayals in which several PTI members joined hand with the opposition resulting in the ouster of Imran Khan in the no-confidence vote in the assembly.

"The last 3.6 years have been difficult and the allies continued blackmailing. Bring us into the government as a majority so that we don't face blackmailing," Imran Khan said.

On Wednesday, Imran Khan met Democratic Squad member Rep Ilhan Omar who flew to Pakistan and met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi.

