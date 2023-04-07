Pakistan minister cancels trip to IMF, World Bank meetings in US

South Asia

Reuters
07 April, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 03:14 pm

Related News

Pakistan minister cancels trip to IMF, World Bank meetings in US

Reuters
07 April, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 03:14 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Pakistan's finance minister has cancelled a visit to Washington for spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, government officials said on Friday, citing domestic political turmoil as the reason.

Minister Ishaq Dar was scheduled to attend the meetings from April 10 and see top IMF officials and multilateral creditors in a bid to secure stalled funding that the South Asian country desperately needs to avert a balance-of-payments crisis.

Islamabad has been negotiating with the IMF since early February to secure $1.1 billion funding as part of a $6.5 billion rescue programme agreed in 2019.

Two government officials cited political turmoil as the reason for the cancellation. The English-language Express Tribune newspaper quoted Dar as saying he was not going because of the political crisis.

The finance ministry did not respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

Former cricket star Imran Khan has been challenging the government since he was ousted as prime minister after losing a vote of confidence in parliament a year ago.

Khan has been heading a protest campaign to press for a new election. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected Khan's demand, saying a general election is due anyway late this year.

In the latest twist, the Supreme Court has ordered voting in snap polls for two provincial assemblies to go ahead but the government has rejected the court order.

While Khan wants the provincial elections now, Sharif says it is too costly to organise votes both now and again later in the year, and all of the votes should be at the same time later.

The government also says two rounds of voting this year would put too much strain on agencies responsible for election security when they are also facing a resurgent Islamist militant threat.

The Supreme Court has said it would be illegal to delay the provincial votes.

The officials said the finance secretary, the top civil servant in the ministry, and the central bank governor would likely lead Pakistan's delegation to Washington.

World+Biz

Pakistan / IMF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Best 7-seaters in Bangladesh

4h | Wheels
Priced at around Tk5 lakh, the City Boy is roughly about the size of a CNG and takes about two hours to charge. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Palki Motor's City Boy: Are electric cars the future of Bangladeshi public transport?

5h | Panorama
Somehow, the region’s famously vulnerable economies are holding their own. Photo: AFP

Latin America has learned how to fight a financial crisis

1d | Panorama
The Hajong Mata Shahid Rashimoni Monument was built to commemorate Rashimoni’s brave sacrifice. In 1938 she led a movement against Zamindars. Photo: Md Ashraful Alam

Susang Durgapur: A place of heavenly beauty

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

19h | TBS World
Financial account deficit widens despite negative import growth in February

Financial account deficit widens despite negative import growth in February

1h | TBS Insight
Eco-friendly electric car made in Bangladesh

Eco-friendly electric car made in Bangladesh

6h | TBS Stories
3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

22h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

2
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

3
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka