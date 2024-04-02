Pakistan man arrested after allegedly filming his brother strangling their sister to death in ‘honour’ killing

South Asia

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 11:45 am
02 April, 2024

The video, allegedly filmed by Maria’s brother Shehbaz shows her other brother Faisal strangling her on a bed in the family home with their father sitting nearby

Representational image of honour killing/Collected
Representational image of honour killing/Collected

A Pakistan man who allegedly filmed his brother strangling their sister to death has been arrested. 

A Pakistani woman Maria Bibi (22), was allegedly killed by her brother Muhammad Faisal on March 17 in the presence of her father, Abdul Sattar, near Toba Sek Singh town of Pakistan's Punjab, reports AFP quoting police. 

The video, allegedly filmed by Maria's other brother Shehbaz went viral, showing Faisal strangling the woman on a bed in the family home with their father sitting nearby.

At one point in the video, Shehbaz was heard saying, "father, tell him to let go," as Faisal continued filming the motionless body of his sister for more than two minutes. 

"The police found out on March 24 that the girl had not died of natural causes. We registered a case, becoming the complainants ourselves," Ata Ullah, a police official in Toba Tek Singh, told AFP by phone.

The officer said Sattar and Faisal were immediately arrested, while Shehbaz was arrested on Saturday evening to determine the extent of his involvement.

The murder had all the hallmarks of an "honour" killing, he added. 

"Shehbaz's wife, who appears in the video, has also been arrested," said Ata. 

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, 316 "honour" crimes against women were recorded in the country in 2022.

The motive for the murder of Maria has not yet been established.

