Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has responded to criticism on Friday (30 September) over the announcement of a dress code for cabin crew which was made a day earlier by the airline's management.

"Despite the fact that the spirit behind the advisory was to ensure proper dress code, however, the standard bulletin, inadvertently, came out with an inappropriate selection of words," said PIA's human resource department, reports The Dawn.

"I personally feel regretful and am convinced that the words could have been more civilised and appropriate in this context instead of the words published which unfortunately are being trolled and twisted towards the defamation of the company in the media (electronic and social) rather than its actual essence," PIA's chief human resource officer said in a written clarification.

Earlier, Pakistan's national carrier had told its aircrew that wearing undergarments underneath the uniform was a must.

According to PIA, the flight attendants' improper attire "portrays a negative image" of the airline and leaves a "poor impression".

However, the announcement received massive backlash from the masses as they felt the words used were "inappropriate". PIA management withdrew the letter keeping in view the revulsion caused by the bulletin.

In the previous notification, PIA General Manager (Flight Services) Aamir Bashir, in an internal instruction memo, had said: "It has been observed with great concern that a few cabin crew tend to dress casually while travelling intercity, staying in hotels, and visiting various suffices. Such dressing leaves a poor impression on the viewer and portrays a negative image of not only the individual but also of the organisation."