Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code

South Asia

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 11:38 am

Related News

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code

Earlier, Pakistan's national carrier had told its aircrew that wearing undergarments underneath the uniform was a must

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 11:38 am
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has responded to criticism on Friday (30 September) over the announcement of a dress code for cabin crew which was made a day earlier by the airline's management.

"Despite the fact that the spirit behind the advisory was to ensure proper dress code, however, the standard bulletin, inadvertently, came out with an inappropriate selection of words," said PIA's human resource department, reports The Dawn

"I personally feel regretful and am convinced that the words could have been more civilised and appropriate in this context instead of the words published which unfortunately are being trolled and twisted towards the defamation of the company in the media (electronic and social) rather than its actual essence," PIA's chief human resource officer said in a written clarification.

Earlier, Pakistan's national carrier had told its aircrew that wearing undergarments underneath the uniform was a must.

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

According to PIA, the flight attendants' improper attire "portrays a negative image" of the airline and leaves a "poor impression".

However, the announcement received massive backlash from the masses as they felt the words used were "inappropriate". PIA management withdrew the letter keeping in view the revulsion caused by the bulletin.

In the previous notification, PIA General Manager (Flight Services) Aamir Bashir, in an internal instruction memo, had said: "It has been observed with great concern that a few cabin crew tend to dress casually while travelling intercity, staying in hotels, and visiting various suffices. Such dressing leaves a poor impression on the viewer and portrays a negative image of not only the individual but also of the organisation."

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

54m | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Russia's annexation of Eastern Ukraine and the spectre of nuclear war

54m | Panorama
Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country's supply chain

3h | Panorama
Orange-breasted Green Pigeon. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon: A ‘Bengali Lombgalamb’ unknown to Bengali

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

13h | Videos
Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

13h | Videos
Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

14h | Videos
Mutual fund for low income population soon

Mutual fund for low income population soon

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets