Pakistan imports fall sharply in July, to help rupee stabilise - Finance minister

South Asia

Reuters
31 July, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 06:37 pm

Related News

Pakistan imports fall sharply in July, to help rupee stabilise - Finance minister

Reuters
31 July, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 06:37 pm
A currency trader counts Pakistani Rupee notes as he prepares an exchange of US dollars in Islamabad, Pakistan December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/File Photo
A currency trader counts Pakistani Rupee notes as he prepares an exchange of US dollars in Islamabad, Pakistan December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/File Photo

Pakistan imports fell by more than a third in July after a ban on non-essentials, the finance minister said on Sunday, adding the improved trade situation will reduce pressure on the struggling rupee.

July imports fell to $5 billion, down 35% from June's record monthly high of $7.7 billion, Miftah Ismail told a news conference in Islamabad.

The central bank and Pakistan statistics bureau is yet to post its July data.

"This is very welcoming," Ismail said, adding it was the result of his government's ban on all non-essential imports. "It will remove pressure on rupee," he said.

The rupee traded up slightly at 239.37 to the dollar on Friday, after shedding about 5% last week and more than a quarter of its value this year.

The ban on the import of non-essential goods was lifted last week, except for automobiles, cell phones and home appliances.

Ismail said his government has resolved to bring down the current account deficit significantly and to post a surplus in a year or two.

The South Asian nation has fast-depleting foreign reserves and is struggling to finance a widening current account deficit, which saw a $2.3 billion surge in June, mainly due to rise in oil imports.

The deficit for the financial year ending on 30 June stood at $17.4 billion against $2.8 billion the previous year.

Earlier in July, Pakistan reached a staff level agreement with the IMF for the disbursement of $1.17 billion under a resumed payment of a bailout package.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Pakistan / Imports / Rupee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

6h | Mode
Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

7h | Mode
The tragic train-microbus collision in Mirsarai of Chattogram on 29 July, which left 11 dead and seven injured, was the latest addition to a long list of accidents caused by rail crossings. Photo: TBS

When death becomes a companion to commuting

9h | Panorama
Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How banks made millions from volatile dollar market

How banks made millions from volatile dollar market

6m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh's first robotics school in Cumilla

8h | Videos
'Raising price of electricity to decrease subsidy is illogical'

'Raising price of electricity to decrease subsidy is illogical'

8h | Videos
Does Russia want to win the war by wasting time?

Does Russia want to win the war by wasting time?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania