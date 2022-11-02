Pakistan to import 30,000 tonnes of Russian wheat

Pakistan has struck a deal to import 30,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia subsequent to devastating floods that impacted the country's domestic food supply.

Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) endorsed the deal which was approved on Monday to buy the wheat from Prodintorg, a Russian state-owned enterprise, a government statement, reports CNN.

Earlier this year, Pakistan was hit with devastating floods that killed more than 1,100 people and impacted 33 million others.

The flooding, which Pakistan's Prime Minister called "the worst in the country's history," decimated the nation's food supply after water covered millions of acres of crops and wiped out hundreds of thousands of livestock.