Pakistan to host 48th session of OIC CFM from 22-23 March

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 04:40 pm

From left- Imran Ahmed Siddiqui and Qamar Abbas Khokhar/TBS
From left- Imran Ahmed Siddiqui and Qamar Abbas Khokhar/TBS

The 48th session of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Council (OIC) will be held in Islamabad, Pakistan from 22-23 March. 

Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, Pakistan High Commissioner to Dhaka, made the disclosure in a press briefing today. Deputy High Commissioner Qamar Abbas Khokhar was also present there.

The theme the of 48th session of CFM is "Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development". Its' priorities include building partnership and co-operation in the Islamic world and discussions will feature issues related to peace and security, economic development, cultural and scientific co-operation and the role of the OIC and other issues. 

The OIC conference will be attended by foreign ministers from Muslim countries.

The foreign ministers are likely to focus on the various challenges being faced by the Muslims across the world including Islamophobia, struggle against oppression as well as the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, where Qatar played a key role in bringing about peace and reconciliation.

