Pakistan hit by nationwide power outage

South Asia

BSS/AFP
23 January, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 04:56 pm

Related News

Pakistan hit by nationwide power outage

BSS/AFP
23 January, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 04:56 pm
Jafferabad, Naseerabad and other border areas witness more underage marriages than others, according to ex-lawyer Yasmin LehriImage: Amer Hussain/REUTERS
Jafferabad, Naseerabad and other border areas witness more underage marriages than others, according to ex-lawyer Yasmin LehriImage: Amer Hussain/REUTERS

A massive power breakdown in Pakistan on Monday affected most of the country's more than 220 million people, including in the mega cities of Karachi and Lahore.

Pakistan's electricity distribution system is a complex and delicate web, and a problem in one section of the grid can lead to cascading breakdowns across the country.

The hours-long outage, the second in the past two years, was caused by a fault in the national grid at around 7:30am (0230GMT).

"According to initial reports, the system frequency dropped at the national grid in the morning which led to a massive breakdown," the ministry of energy tweeted.

Repair work was underway, with limited power restored in parts of the capital and the northwestern city of Peshawar.

The port city of Karachi, with a population of more than 15 million, and Lahore, with population of more than 10 million, remained without power.

A similar breakdown in January 2021 had plunged the entire country into darkness after fault occurred in southern Pakistan tripping the transmission system of the country.

Pakistan has long been hit by energy shortages because of a combination of factors including a poor economy, mismanagement and a lack of storage facilities.

Hospitals are mostly backed up with generators while schools use gas to heat their classrooms.

Load shedding this winter has impacted domestic households and industries including textile manufacturing, one of the largest industries in Pakistan, with some plants temporarily closed.

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Electricity / Power outage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Head Gear: A paradise for fashion enthusiasts

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

iPad Pro M2: Overkill, even for professionals

6h | Brands
There’s no question that the world is in the throes of many interlocking crises. The question is whether that amounts to something qualitatively new. Photo: Bloomberg

So we’re in a polycrisis. Is that even a thing?

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Sulekha Ink: A brand that traces its history back to a revolution

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

5h | TBS Stories
Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

21h | TBS Entertainment
One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

20h | TBS SPORTS
Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

23h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port