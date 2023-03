The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by $280 million to $4.598 billion during the week ending 17 March, after receiving an inflow of a commercial loan.

"SBP received $500 million as GoP commercial loan disbursement," the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a statement.

The country's total foreign reserves, including commercial bank deposits, stood at $10.139 billion on 17 March.