Pakistan foreign minister makes first trip to Kabul since Taliban takeover

South Asia

Reuters
21 October, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 05:41 pm

Related News

Pakistan foreign minister makes first trip to Kabul since Taliban takeover

Qureshi will focus in his talks with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and other Taliban leaders "on ways and means to deepen cooperation in diverse areas", Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement

Reuters
21 October, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 05:41 pm
Pakistan&#039;s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) office in Islamabad, Pakistan June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Salahuddin
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) office in Islamabad, Pakistan June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Salahuddin

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Kabul on Thursday for his first visit to the Afghan capital since the Taliban victory in August, following weeks of tension over transport links between the two neighbouring countries.

Qureshi will focus in his talks with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and other Taliban leaders "on ways and means to deepen cooperation in diverse areas", Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The delegation included the head of the ISI intelligence service, Faiz Hameed, who visited Kabul in the immediate aftermath of the fall of the city.

The visit comes after prolonged problems at the Chaman border crossing, one of the main trade transit points between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which has been closed for more than two weeks, causing severe problems for truckers and exporters.

In addition, Pakistan International Airlines, the only international airline that had been operating regularly in Kabul, last week suspended flights, complaining of interference and harassment of its staff by Taliban officials. 

"The Foreign Minister's visit reflects Pakistan's consistent policy of supporting the brotherly Afghan people, deepening bilateral trade and economic relations, and facilitating closer people-to-people contacts," the ministry statement said.

The border closure has hurt Afghan fruit producers near the southern city of Kandahar, with pomegranates and other export produce left to rot because trucks cannot get through to their markets across the border.

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Afghanistan / Kabul / Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi / Taliban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Farmers have blessed for BINA 11 Rice

Farmers have blessed for BINA 11 Rice

5m | Videos
Evaly will run by HC formed board

Evaly will run by HC formed board

10m | Videos
Govt. to construct four-lane road in Dhaka Beribadh

Govt. to construct four-lane road in Dhaka Beribadh

20m | Videos
An emerging trend of tea on clay cups

An emerging trend of tea on clay cups

30m | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025