Pakistan foreign min says bus attack that killed 9 Chinese workers was suicide bombing

South Asia

Reuters
12 August, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 07:46 pm

Pakistan foreign min says bus attack that killed 9 Chinese workers was suicide bombing

The minister said an investigation into the attack showed there was a "nexus of Indian RAW and Afghan NDS" in the attack, referring to India's and Afghanistan's intelligence agencies

Reuters
12 August, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 07:46 pm
Pakistan&#039;s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) office in Islamabad, Pakistan June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Salahuddin
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) office in Islamabad, Pakistan June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Salahuddin

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday that last month's bus attack that killed nine Chinese workers was a suicide bombing.

The minister said an investigation into the attack showed there was a "nexus of Indian RAW and Afghan NDS" in the attack, referring to India's and Afghanistan's intelligence agencies.

Pakistan bus blast kills 13, including nine Chinese

The blast hit a bus carrying the Chinese workers on their way to a dam construction site. 

