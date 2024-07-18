Pakistan FM urges safety for Pakistani students amid Bangladesh protests

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 07:20 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 07:27 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar instructed Pakistan's High Commissioner in Dhaka, Syed Maroof, to ensure the safety of Pakistani students amid ongoing protests in Bangladesh on wednesday.

Dar urged Maroof to collaborate closely with local authorities for their protection, reports Dawn.

Bangladesh ordered an indefinite closure of schools following the deaths of six students as protests over government job quotas escalated into violent clashes, necessitating the deployment of paramilitary forces to maintain order.

Dar, also the deputy premier, contacted Maroof to check on the welfare of Pakistani students in Bangladesh, particularly in Dhaka. Maroof informed the deputy premier about the security measures taken by the High Commission to safeguard Pakistanis in Bangladesh and mentioned the activation of a helpline for those in distress.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan High Commission advised students in Dhaka to prioritise their safety by avoiding the protests and remaining within their campus hostels during the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh.

 

