Pakistan floods' death toll nears 1,500

South Asia

Reuters
15 September, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 02:00 pm

Related News

Pakistan floods' death toll nears 1,500

Reuters
15 September, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 02:00 pm
A man swims in flood waters while heading for a higher ground, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Charsadda, Pakistan August 27, 2022. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A man swims in flood waters while heading for a higher ground, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Charsadda, Pakistan August 27, 2022. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan's unprecedented floods, which have submerged huge swathes of the South Asian nation, have killed nearly 1,500 people, data showed on Thursday, as authorities looked to step up relief efforts for millions affected by the disaster.

The floods brought by record monsoon rains and glacial melt in northern mountains have hit 33 million of a population of 220 million, sweeping away homes, transport, crops and livestock in damage estimated at $30 billion.

The tally of dead stands at 1,486, about 530 children among them, the National Disaster Management Authority said, as it released its first country-wide total since 9 Sept, a period that saw 90 more people die.

Over the last few weeks, authorities have thrown up barriers to keep the flood waters out of key structures such as power stations as well as homes, while farmers who stayed to try and save their cattle faced a new threat as fodder began to run out.

The government and the United Nations have blamed climate change for the surging waters, in the wake of record-breaking summer temperatures, that have driven thousands from their homes to live in tents or along highways in the open. 

Pakistan received 391 mm (15.4 inches) of rain, or nearly 190% more than the 30-year average, in July and August. That figure climbed to 466% for one of the worst-affected areas, the southern province of Sindh.

Aid flights from the United Arab Emirates and the United States arrived in the country on Thursday, the foreign ministry said. The United Nations is assessing reconstruction needs.

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Flood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Advocates suggest that the four-day work week can increase worker satisfaction and productivity. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The four-day work week: Who is trialling it and does it work?

6h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

He thought he would grow up to be a rickshaw-puller. Instead he is a US exchange student

8h | Pursuit
A man walks with children amid flood water along a road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan August 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan and the fight for climate justice

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Different greenback rates for different people: A new set of challenges

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

5h | Videos
Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

5h | Videos
Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

19h | Videos
Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation