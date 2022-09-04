Pakistan finmin expects economy to grow more than 3.5% this FY

South Asia

Reuters
04 September, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 12:15 pm

Related News

Pakistan finmin expects economy to grow more than 3.5% this FY

Reuters
04 September, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 12:15 pm
Pakistan&#039;s finance minister Miftah Ismail speaks during an interview in Islamabad, Pakistan December 28, 2017. Picture taken December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo
Pakistan's finance minister Miftah Ismail speaks during an interview in Islamabad, Pakistan December 28, 2017. Picture taken December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo

Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail expects the economy to grow more than 3.5% for the fiscal year that started in July, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

Ismail predicted inflation, running at the highest in 47 years and the second-highest in Asia, was close to its peak and would average 15% for the year, the report said.

Curbs on luxury items may remain in place for longer than currently anticipated, Ismail was quoted as saying.
 

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Pakistan / FY / Economic Growth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you deal with loss-making state-owned enterprises?

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Pakistan’s ghosts loom over Imran Khan

1h | Panorama
Photos: Color Clouds

Color Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Zimbabwe make history by beating Australia in 3rd ODI

49m | Videos
Discussion on fuel to get priority during PM Hasina's four-day state visit to India

Discussion on fuel to get priority during PM Hasina's four-day state visit to India

4h | Videos
Reasons behind the decline in sales of daily necessities

Reasons behind the decline in sales of daily necessities

14h | Videos
Mouth watering dried fish dish of Hasu Miah

Mouth watering dried fish dish of Hasu Miah

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman