Pakistan Finance Minister says expect IMF matters to be settled today - Dawn

Reuters
09 February, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 05:34 pm

IFIs like the IMF will need to provide new finance early on. Photo: Reuters.
Pakistan's finance minister was quoted on Thursday as saying he expects talks with a visiting International Monetary Fund mission to be settled today.

"It is expected matters will be settled today," Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was quoted by Dawn news as saying in Islamabad. "We will give you the news very soon."

The IMF and Pakistan are in talks over an economic reform deal aimed at releasing critical funds from a stalled $6.5 billion bailout programme Pakistan signed up to in 2019.

The funds are crucial for the $350-billion economy facing a balance-of-payments crisis with foreign exchange reserves dipping to less than three weeks of import cover. Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called Pakistan's economic situation "unimaginable".

Asked about the talks with IMF, Dawn quoted Dar as saying "everything is going alright".

Officials at both the finance ministry and the IMF office in Islamabad did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The IMF mission arrived in Pakistan late last week for the talks, which if successful, would release an overdue tranche of $1.1 billion from the bailout programme, leaving $1.4 billion remaining. The programme is due to end in June.

The mission is due to wrap up talks on Thursday.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

