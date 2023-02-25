Pakistan faces 'rumours' of govt directions to stop salary, pension payments

South Asia

TBS Report
25 February, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 07:50 pm

Related News

Pakistan faces 'rumours' of govt directions to stop salary, pension payments

Pakistani daily 'The News International' reported that the finance ministry had instructed the Accountant General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) to 'halt clearing all federal ministries and associated departments' bills until further orders'

TBS Report
25 February, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 07:50 pm
File photo. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar speaks during a press conference in Islamabad. Photo: AFP/File
File photo. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar speaks during a press conference in Islamabad. Photo: AFP/File

The Finance Division of Pakistan on Saturday rejected a media report that the government had instructed cessation of pension and salary payments, terming it as "completely false," news outlet DAWN has reported.

Pakistani daily "The News International" reported that the finance ministry had instructed the Accountant General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) to "halt clearing all federal ministries and associated departments' bills until further orders."

"Even the clearance of salary bills has also been stopped," claimed the report, which quoted "top official sources" as saying that "operational cost-related releases faced difficulties mainly because of lingering financial difficulties being faced by the country."

The finance division issued a press release today rejecting the report, saying: "There are rumours floating around that the government has instructed to stop payment of pay, pension, etc. This is 'completely false' as no such instructions have been given by the Finance Division, which is the concerned federal ministry."

It added that the accountant general of Pakistan revenue (AGPR) has "confirmed that pay and pension have already been processed and will be paid on time."

According to the press statement, other payments were also handled routinely.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the "fake news" was being spread to "cause harm to the national economic interests".

"Kindly refrain from circulating such reports and news without verifying from the concerned ministry," he urged people.

The news comes at a time when the country's economy is in peril and the administration is rushing to impose tax measures and negotiate a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before the reserves run out, which analysts estimate will only be enough for 16 or 17 days' worth of imports.

Not only would there be a disbursement of $1.2 billion as a result of the agreement with the IMF on the conclusion of the ninth review of a $7 billion loan programme, but it would also enable inflows from friendly nations.

Several austerity measures were also unveiled by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, which he said will save the nation Rs200 billion yearly. Pakistan is fighting a severe economic crisis and is in desperate need of money.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Pakistan / rumours

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Only 3% of patients receive medication from government hospitals and 14.9% obtain diagnostic services. Photo: Noor A Alam

As out-of-pocket medical expenses soar, crowdfunding provides some respite 

12h | Panorama
A male Hanging Parrot. Photo:Enam Ul Haque

Hanging Parrot: 'A native of the gorgeous east'

21h | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Quakes are inevitable. Huge death tolls are not

12h | Panorama
Grilled Chicken Satay. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Khao San: A new haven for Thai food lovers 

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

3h | TBS SPORTS
“I also worked as a delivery man”

“I also worked as a delivery man”

3h | TBS Face to Face
“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

Now | TBS Stories
The most daring step of Shanu's life

The most daring step of Shanu's life

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

4
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

5
2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired
Telecom

2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired

6
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter