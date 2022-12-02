Pakistan ex-PM Khan urges government to hold talks over snap polls

South Asia

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 07:43 pm

Related News

Pakistan ex-PM Khan urges government to hold talks over snap polls

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 07:43 pm
Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, addresses his supporters from behind a bullet-proof glass window, in his first public appearance since being wounded in a gun attack earlier this month, during what so-called &#039;a true freedom march&#039; to pressure the government to announce new elections, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan November 26, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, addresses his supporters from behind a bullet-proof glass window, in his first public appearance since being wounded in a gun attack earlier this month, during what so-called 'a true freedom march' to pressure the government to announce new elections, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan November 26, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday urged the government to hold talks to decide a date for an early election to end an impasse that has stoked political instability since his ousting in April.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been leading a countrywide agitation, demanding an early election following his removal in a parliamentary vote led by his united opposition.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who replaced Khan, has rejected the demand for the snap polls, saying that the election will be held as scheduled later next year.

Khan has lately threatened to dissolve parliaments in two provinces, which are ruled by his party and coalition partners.

"Either sit with us and talk as to when the next elections should be held, or else we will dissolve the assemblies," Khan said in an address to his party members telecast live.

The talks offer is a step back by Khan, who has previously been refusing to sit and negotiate anything with the coalition government, which contains former opposition parties he has said comprise a corrupt political elite. The parties reject that allegation.

Khan rode to power after winning a general election in 2018, which his opponents say he secured through a rigged ballot engineered by the country's powerful military, a charge both Khan and the military deny.

The dissolution of the two provincial parliaments could trigger a constitutional crisis in the South Asian nation, which is already facing political and economic instability.

The government has said it will hold elections in the two provinces if Khan decided to dissolve them.

In response to Khan's statement, Interior Minister Rana said the government could hold the talks sought by Khan, adding it was also ready to hold elections in the provinces in case the parliaments were dissolved.

Khan last week called off over a month-long protest march in his first public appearance since he was shot at and wounded in a gun-attack last month in November.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Imran Khan / Pakistan former PM Imran Khan / Pakistan / Pakistan politics / Pakistan election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers walk towards the construction site of the Lusail stadium - one of the seven stadiums built for this year’s FIFA World Cup - in Doha, Qatar in December 2019. Photo: Bloomberg

Migrant workers face worse choices than building World Cup stadiums

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collcted

Deeper and darker than you think: Illicit wildlife trade in Bangladesh

9h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why is it so difficult to correct NIDs, passports and certificates in Bangladesh?

10h | Panorama
Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

37m | Videos
Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

4h | Videos
Fish scales being processed commercially in Cumilla

Fish scales being processed commercially in Cumilla

4h | Videos
This is why there is a risk of cancer if gallstones are not removed

This is why there is a risk of cancer if gallstones are not removed

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill