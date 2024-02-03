Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, wife get 7 years for unlawful marriage

Reuters
03 February, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 05:13 pm

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, wife get 7 years for unlawful marriage

It was the third adverse ruling against the embattled former prime minister this week and comes ahead of national elections on Thursday that he is barred from contesting.

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks to the members of the media at his residence in Lahore, Pakistan May 18, 2023. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks to the members of the media at his residence in Lahore, Pakistan May 18, 2023. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza/File Photo

Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Khan were sentenced to seven years in prison and fined on Saturday by a court that ruled their 2018 marriage violated the law, ARY News reported.

It was the third adverse ruling against the embattled former prime minister this week and comes ahead of national elections on Thursday that he is barred from contesting.

The jailed Khan, 71, has in recent days already been sentenced to 10 years for leaking state secrets and 14 years along with this wife for illegally selling state gifts.

