Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan gets bail in 12 cases

However, Khan will remain in jail as he is convicted in many other cases.

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Pakistan's Rawalpindi granted bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in 12 cases related to 9 May riots, reports The Express Tribune.

Additionally, Khan's close aide and the former foreign minister Shah Mahmud Qureshi was granted bail in 13 cases.

Imran was also granted bail in the Pakistan Army General Headquarters and Army Museum attacks, with the court requiring a PKR0.1 million surety bond in all 12 cases.

The bail applications were considered by ATC Judge Malik Ejaz Asif. The court ruled that there was no rationale for keeping the PTI founder in custody as all accused in the 9 May cases were on bail.

However, Khan will remain in jail as he is convicted in many other cases.

The court's order came a day after independents backed by Khan's party won nearly 100 seats in the National Assembly.

