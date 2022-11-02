Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan compares his struggle with Bangabandhu

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has compared his struggle for "real freedom" with that of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Imran Khan, whose long march started on Friday, made the remark while addressing party supporters in Gujranwala on Tuesday (1 November), reports Dawn.

He also reminded that Pakistan had split into two after Awami League with a legitimate political mandate was denied its right to rule.

In his address to the participants, the PTI chairman said the Awami League was denied its "electoral mandate" then which resulted in the separation of the eastern half of the country.

"A shrewd politician [ZA Bhutto], in his greed for power, set the armed forces against the then largest party [Awami League], which had won elections, causing the dismemberment of the country."

Comparing the PTI with Awami League, Imran Khan said his party was the "largest and sole federal party" and yet he was denied fresh elections by the government.

"Everyone knows Mujibur Rahman and his party won the general elections in 1970. Instead of handing over power, a clever politician set Awami League and the army on a collision course... at present, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari are playing a similar role as they are trying to conspire with the establishment to block the PTI's journey back to power," the former premier alleged.

Speaking at the rally, Imran Khan also challenged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to an electoral contest. "Nawaz Sharif I challenge you: when you come back, I will beat you in your constituency!" he thundered.