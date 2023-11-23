Pakistan court orders former PM Imran Khan to appear on 28 Nov

South Asia

Reuters
23 November, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 11:39 am

Related News

Pakistan court orders former PM Imran Khan to appear on 28 Nov

The Islamabad High Court earlier this week had declared Khan's trial in prison on charges of leaking state secrets was illegal

Reuters
23 November, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 11:39 am
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A Pakistani court on Thursday ordered authorities to produce former Prime Minister Imran Khan before court on Nov. 28, his lawyer said, in what would be his first public appearance since he was jailed in August.

The Islamabad High Court earlier this week had declared Khan's trial in prison on charges of leaking state secrets was illegal.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

World+Biz

Imran Khan / Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Otters assist fishermen by driving fish out from under aquatic plants, allowing the fishermen to easily catch them in nets. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Otter fishing: A centuries-old tradition survives in a Bangladeshi village

3h | Panorama
The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine. TBS Infographics.

Jobs lost, voices censored: The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine

3h | Panorama
5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

20h | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

14h | TBS SPORTS
Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

16h | Tech Talk
23 banks under the supervision of BB

23 banks under the supervision of BB

15h | TBS Economy
Listed government institutions are financially fragile

Listed government institutions are financially fragile

17h | TBS Economy