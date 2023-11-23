Pakistan court orders former PM Imran Khan to appear on 28 Nov

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A Pakistani court on Thursday ordered authorities to produce former Prime Minister Imran Khan before court on Nov. 28, his lawyer said, in what would be his first public appearance since he was jailed in August.

The Islamabad High Court earlier this week had declared Khan's trial in prison on charges of leaking state secrets was illegal.