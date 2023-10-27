Pakistan court admits ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's appeal against convictions: Lawyer

South Asia

Reuters
27 October, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 11:06 am

Ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, speaks during a news conference at a hotel in London, Britain July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo
Ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, speaks during a news conference at a hotel in London, Britain July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

A Pakistan High Court on Thursday admitted former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's appeal against his conviction in two corruption cases, his lawyer said.

The decision will allow Sharif to contest his sentences, which have been pending since his ouster as premier in 2017, in the High Court.

The court has admitted the appeals, which is a way forward to fight against the convictions, his lawyer, Amjad Pervaiz, said.

Sharif returned home from self-imposed exile last week after being granted permission to travel to London in 2019 to receive medical treatment while serving a 14-year prison sentence for corruption.

He was granted protective bail earlier this week until Oct. 26, preventing his arrest. The court did not give a fresh ruling on the bail decision.

While he cannot run for, or hold public office, until the conviction is overturned, his party says he aims to become prime minister for a fourth time.

It is a step toward ending the injustice, Sharif's party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

 

