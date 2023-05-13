In Pakistan clashes, Khan showed he commands huge crowds. What's driving them?

South Asia

AP/UNB
13 May, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 10:48 am

Related News

In Pakistan clashes, Khan showed he commands huge crowds. What's driving them?

AP/UNB
13 May, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 10:48 am
File Photo: Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, along with his supporters walks as he leaves the district High Court in Lahore, Pakistan February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
File Photo: Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, along with his supporters walks as he leaves the district High Court in Lahore, Pakistan February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

The arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this week has shown how quickly his fervent loyalists can mobilize in large numbers.

Within hours of his detention, his supporters torched vehicles and buildings, and attacked police and military facilities to express their fury over the treatment of the 70-year-old opposition leader. Khan's supporters have emerged as a major force, challenging the authority of the government and military, aware that they can shift the political balance through unrelenting pressure.

Although Khan has since been released from detention, it's clear his supporters are ready to stay on the streets. Here's a look at who they are and what's driving them:

WHAT IS IMRAN KHAN'S APPEAL?

Khan has been a star in Pakistan for decades. As an athlete, in 1992 he led the country to its only World Cup victory in cricket, a massive sport in South Asia. That made him a hero to tens of millions of people before he even entered politics.

He founded Pakistan's first cancer hospital, named after his mother, and ventured into philanthropy. His anti-corruption mantra is a hit in a country riddled with graft. And he has claimed he is the only leader who can stand up to the West and, in particular, the United States. It's a popular narrative in Pakistan, where resentment of foreign involvement in domestic matters is deep-seated.

WHO ARE HIS SUPPORTERS?

Khan's appeal spans social classes. Loyalists include young educated Pakistanis without links to the two main political dynasties, the Sharifs and the Bhuttos. He also appeals to the diaspora and illiterate people in rural areas who have no access to social media or the internet.

Unifying these groups is Khan's message about challenging the elites and the status quo. He feeds his supporters' sense of disenfranchisement. Men, women, young and old travel by the thousands to hear him speak at open-air rallies.

His support among people in their 20s and 30s explains his party's dominance of social media, especially Twitter. Most of his powerbase lies in the eastern Punjab province and the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

HOW IS THIS OUTBREAK OF VIOLENCE DIFFERENT?

Neither this week's violent clashes with law enforcement nor the mass arrest of activists and leaders from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party have deterred his followers. They say they will not allow harm to be done to Khan, and swear to take revenge against anyone daring to cross what they call their red line, in this case his arrest.

This level of violence hasn't been seen since 2007, when then-Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated and her followers rampaged for days. The suspension of social media and mobile internet hasn't stopped Khan's supporters from turning out in the thousands.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

The turmoil this week has placed the government, security forces and judiciary in a tough position.

While Khan's supporters haven't brought Pakistan to a standstill, they have disrupted daily life. Educational institutions have shuttered temporarily, consumer spending has fallen as people stay home, industry has slowed, daily governance has ground to a halt, while the suspension of mobile internet has impacted services like food delivery and ride-hailing apps.

Khan's arrest and what critics view as the government's fixation on him have only stoked the passions of his loyalists, who say they are prepared to do anything to save him.

World+Biz

Pakistan / Imran Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When mangrove vegetation systems invade a bare tidal flat, dense canopies are gradually formed and they outcompete other types of vegetation. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The other side of conservation: How mangrove extension is threatening birds' habitats

2h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

When passion pays off - Story of Nahar Agro

1d | Features
The Lifan K19 is a cruiser bike with a long wheelbase and styling cues borrowed from the iconic Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114. Photo: Sahil Ahsan

Lifan K-19: Is it the most dominant cruiser motorcycle?

1d | Wheels
Photo caption: Founded by Medina Ali (left), Dr Chashi team works with AI models and helps farmers, via their app, to detect diseases and insects, and much more. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dr Chashi: How using AI can strengthen our agro sector

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

1d | TBS Stories
Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

1d | TBS Health
Where to invest to reduce taxes

Where to invest to reduce taxes

14h | TBS Stories
Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

21h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh