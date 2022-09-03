Pakistan charity urges government to lift ban on some NGOs over floods

South Asia

Reuters
03 September, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 09:55 pm

Related News

Pakistan charity urges government to lift ban on some NGOs over floods

Reuters
03 September, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 09:55 pm
Men walk along a flooded road with their belongings, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sohbatpur, Pakistan August 28, 2022. REUTERS/Amer Hussain
Men walk along a flooded road with their belongings, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sohbatpur, Pakistan August 28, 2022. REUTERS/Amer Hussain

Pakistan's largest charity, the Edhi Foundation, on Friday urged the government to lift a years-old ban on a number of international non-governmental organisations so they can help with relief efforts following catastrophic floods.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains have brought floods that have killed at least 1,208 people, destroyed infrastructure and inundated 2 million acres of agricultural lands. read more

I appeal to the government to immediately lift ban on the international NGOs for one year so they could help people," Faisal Edhi, chief of the Edhi Foundation, told reporters on Friday.

Pakistan began a crackdown on international NGOs almost a decade ago, accusing them of "anti-state activities" in Pakistan. By 2018, a number of them had officially been asked to leave on the basis of new and stricter laws.

Edhi said they should be allowed to return.

International NGOs were active on the ground when Pakistan was hit by floods in 2010 and a devastating earthquake in 2005 and played an important role in relief and rehabilitation work.

The government is struggling to respond to the current floods given their unprecedented magnitude.

Edhi, who returned to the port city of Karachi after spending nine days in the flood-hit areas, described the situation as grim.

"The situation is very bad, and it seems it will worsen. People's participation in providing relief cannot be not seen as witnessed in the 2010 floods and 2005 earthquake," he said.

He said despite efforts, 90% of those affected had not been reached. Pakistan's government has said 33 million people - 15% of its population - have been affected.

One of the highest profile NGOs banned and expelled was Save The Children, who the government linked to a Pakistani doctor recruited by the CIA to help in the hunt that led to the killing of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad.

Save the Children, which had been operating in Pakistan for 35 years, denied any involvement and the ban was reversed a few days later. The organisation is currently active on the ground in the flood-affected areas, it says.

Other organisations, however, remain banned.

Over one-third of those killed in the current floods are children, 416 of whom have been confirmed to have died. The United Nations has warned that more children could die in a matter of days.

World+Biz

Pakistan / Pakistan flood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Color Clouds

Color Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

9h | Food
A male Shama singing. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Song of Shama: ‘Relieves my deepest griefs!’

7h | Panorama
Photos: The Nest

The Nest: A multi-cuisine restaurant with a homely atmosphere

11h | Food
Illustration: TBS

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which method takes the most space to produce electricity

Which method takes the most space to produce electricity

9h | Videos
Potassium salt lowers health hazards

Potassium salt lowers health hazards

10h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The curse of Jurgen Klopp

12h | Videos
A language that has no word for 'no'

A language that has no word for 'no'

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman