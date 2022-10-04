Pakistan can't afford flood recovery, seeks help - Minister

South Asia

Reuters
04 October, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 04:38 pm

Related News

Pakistan can't afford flood recovery, seeks help - Minister

Reuters
04 October, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 04:38 pm
A displaced girl carries a bottle of water she filled from nearby stranded flood-waters, as her family takes refuge in a camp, in Sehwan, Pakistan, September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A displaced girl carries a bottle of water she filled from nearby stranded flood-waters, as her family takes refuge in a camp, in Sehwan, Pakistan, September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan cannot afford to spend more on recovering from devastating floods blamed on climate change, its climate change minister said on Tuesday, as she called for faster international help at the launch of a new UN appeal for aid.

The United Nations revised up its humanitarian appeal for Pakistan five-fold, to $816 million from $160 million, as a surge of water-borne diseases and fear of growing hunger posed new dangers after weeks of unprecedented flooding.

"We have no space to give our economy any stimulus ... the developed world should accelerate funding for climate hit disasters," the climate change minister, Sherry Rehman, told an conference on aid for Pakistan in Geneva.

The floods have submerged huge swathes of the South Asian country and killed nearly 1,700 people. Hundreds of thousands of displaced people are living in the open.

The deluge, brought by record monsoon rains and heavy glacial melt in northern mountains, has impacted 33 million people out of a population of 220 million caused damage the government estimates at $30 billion.

The government and the United Nations have blamed climate change for the disaster.

Julien Harneis, the UN resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator in Pakistan, said the $816 million target for the appeal was "absolutely not enough".

Rehman said Pakistan was in urgent need of medicines for 8.2 million people and would need to import extra supplies of food.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, told the meeting Pakistan was "on the verge of a public health disaster".

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Pakistan flood / aid / Recovery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

3h | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

8h | Habitat
An injured spectator being carried away from the stadium. Photo: AP

Indonesian football tragedy was 'an accident waiting to happen'

8h | Panorama
Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference after filing his nomination papers for the post of Congress President, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Photo: Hindustan Times

Shashi Tharoor: India’s scholar politician

4h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Know the features of G-5 gaming laptop

Know the features of G-5 gaming laptop

1h | Videos
Why students prefer the four Asian countries for study

Why students prefer the four Asian countries for study

6h | Videos
Some businesses capitalise on men's sexual insecurities

Some businesses capitalise on men's sexual insecurities

9h | Videos
Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

4
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

5
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

6
Photo: BCB
Sports

Bangladesh unveil T20 World Cup jersey and it's a stunner! - Watch