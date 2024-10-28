Pakistan begins another vaccination campaign after a worrying surge in polio cases

South Asia

AP/UNB
28 October, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 01:52 pm

Pakistan began a nationwide vaccination campaign Monday to protect 45 million children from polio after a surge in new cases that has hampered years of efforts to stop the disease in one of the two countries where it has never been eradicated.

Pakistan regularly launches such campaigns, but violence targeting the health workers and police assigned to escort them is common. Militants falsely claim the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilise children.

The campaign is the third this year and will continue until Sunday "in response to the alarming increase in polio cases," said Ayesha Raza Farooq, the prime minister's adviser for the polio eradication program. "We are re-energized in our efforts to combat polio," she said in a statement.

During the door-to-door campaign, children younger than 5 will be vaccinated and given drops of Vitamin A supplements to enhance their immunity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently met with front-line health workers, urging them to ensure no child was left unvaccinated by going door-to-door.

Anwarul Haq, who is the coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication, also urged parents to fully cooperate with polio workers. "Polio has no cure, but it can be prevented with this readily available vaccine," he said.

Pakistan has recorded 41 cases across 71 districts so far this year, Farooq said. Most were reported from southwestern Balochistan and southern Sindh province, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and eastern Punjab province.

The surge in cases in new locations is worrying authorities since previous cases were from the restive northwest bordering Afghanistan, where the Taliban government in September suddenly stopped a door-to-door vaccination campaign.

Authorities in Pakistan say the Afghan Taliban's recent decision to stop door-to-door anti-polio campaigns will have repercussions beyond the Afghan border, as people from both sides frequently travel to each other's country. The World Health Organization has confirmed 18 polio cases in Afghanistan this year.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where the spread of polio has never been stopped. It is one of the world's most infectious diseases, so it continues to spread anywhere people are not fully vaccinated. In severe cases, polio can cause permanent paralysis and death. 

