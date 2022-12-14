Pakistan to approach UN after blaming India for bombing

South Asia

Reuters
14 December, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 07:28 pm

Related News

Pakistan to approach UN after blaming India for bombing

Reuters
14 December, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 07:28 pm
FILE PHOTO: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Hina Rabbani arrives for the Leaders&#039; Retreat, on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at the Intare Conference centre in Kigali, Rwanda June 25, 2022. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Hina Rabbani arrives for the Leaders' Retreat, on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at the Intare Conference centre in Kigali, Rwanda June 25, 2022. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

Pakistan will take a dossier to the United Nations alleging its neighbour India has backed incidents of terrorism, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, a day after Islamabad said India was behind a high-profile bombing.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said the dossier will include detailed evidence and information of India's involvement in a 2021 bombing outside the house of an Islamist leader, among other incidents of sabotage and what she called terrorism.

"We will call it information based evidence," Rabbani Khar said about the dossier. "It is sharing information and sharing evidence on what India has been up to."

"Let's put the record straight, that's what it is, and ... to let the world know that what is happening in the region."

India's foreign office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment about the dossier. Rabbani Khar did not say when the dossier was to be presented to the UN, or to which UN body

Pakistan on Tuesday accused India of backing and funding the 2021 bombing outside the house of Hafiz Saeed, the founder of the Islamist militant Lashkar-e-Taiba group blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which killed 166 people, including foreigners.

New Delhi has not responded to Tuesday's allegations.

India says Saeed was the mastermind of the Mumbai carnage, a charge he has denied.

Khar said the facilitators and mastermind of the bombing that killed four people in eastern city of Lahore were based in India.

"We would want India to hand them over, and as responsible nations do... and if India is a responsible nation, they will cooperate," she said.

Arch-rivals Pakistan and India have fought three wars since 1947, when British colonial ended and the two independent nations were created in a blood-drenched process known as partition.

They blame each other for sponsoring and backing attacks inside their countries, a charge both the nations deny.

World+Biz

Pakistan / India / UN / bombing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

9h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

9h | Wheels
The Harrier isn’t designed to battle harsh terrain, unlike a few full fledged 4x4 SUVs. However, take it on casual highway drives and light rural off-roading, the crossover does the job in style and comfort. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

30,000km with the new Toyota Harrier

8h | Wheels
Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Morocco's success magic

Morocco's success magic

38m | TBS SPORTS
Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

1h | TBS Entertainment
Uttara University promises career and life oriented

Uttara University promises career and life oriented

3h | TBS Career
NBR specialised unit to boost revenue, curb trade frauds

NBR specialised unit to boost revenue, curb trade frauds

3h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis