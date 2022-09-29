Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has instructed its cabin crew to dress up in proper attire and wear undergarments.

PIA General Manager Flight Services Aamir Bashir has raised objections over the dressing of the airline's air hostesses and issued guidelines in this connection, reports Geo.tv.

PIA claims lack of better attire by the air attendants is leaving a "poor impression" and "portrays a negative image" of PIA.

"It has been observed with great concern that a few cabin crew tend to dress casually while traveling intercity, staying in hotels ... Such dressing leaves a poor impression on the viewer and portrays a negative image of not only the individual but also of the organisation," Geo.tv reported, quoting an internal instruction memo sent by PIA general manager.

Bashir asked the cabin crew to "dress properly" in formal plain clothes over "proper undergarments". "The clothing worn by males and females should be in accordance with our cultural and national morals," the guideline read.

The grooming officers have been instructed to monitor the cabin crew "at all times" and report back if there is any "deviation" from the rules.