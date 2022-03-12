Pakistan Air Force gets 6 China-made J-10C jets

South Asia

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 01:33 pm

Related News

Pakistan Air Force gets 6 China-made J-10C jets

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 01:33 pm
Photo: Wikipedia
Photo: Wikipedia

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday commissioned six J-10C multirole fighter aircraft to its fleet in a bid to address conventional imbalance amid the Indian military's modernisation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while speaking at the induction ceremony at Minhas Air Base, Kamra, said: "An imbalance is being created in South Asia. This induction will address that security imbalance."

The aircrafts acquired from China were commissioned into the PAF's Squadron 15 — a tactical fighter squadron, Dawn reported.

The first batch of the newly acquired aircraft arrived in the country earlier this month. China delivered these jets within eight months of the signing of the deal.

Although details of the deal are not publicly known, it is speculated that Pakistan intends to buy at least 25 J-10C aircraft.

The PAF acquired the J-10C aircraft, the latest version of fourth-generation J-10 fighters, in response to Rafales bought by India from France.

Pakistan has always viewed with serious concern India's military modernisation, fearing that it could upset the delicate conventional balance in the region. It has specifically been cautioning Western countries against providing modern military hardware to India.

Following their induction, the PAF has become the first foreign air force to get these combat jets that were previously only in the use of China's People's Liberation Army Air Force.

The prime minister hailed the induction as a major upgrade in the PAF capability after 40 years since the commissioning of US-made F-16 jets in 1982.

Mr Khan claimed that the government was fixing the economy and there were already signs of improvement, including an increase in tax collection and exports.

He said that once the resources improved, his government would prioritise spending on poverty alleviation and strengthening defence capability.

Speaking on the occasion, PAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar said: "We have never attempted to match numbers nor wish to be in any arms race. However, we continue to enhance our capability to ensure national security and regional stability."

Sharing features of the newly inducted aircraft, the air chief said: "J-10C has fully-integrated weapons, avionics and electronic warfare suite that makes it a potent combat system under the contemporary environment of non-contact warfare."

The aircraft, he said, was configured with the world's top-class weapons, including PL-15 air-to-air missile and a variety of stand-up precision munitions, ISR radars, net-centric and sensor fusion capabilities that enable it to detect engage and destroy targets at a long-range, both in air-to-air and air-to-surface domains.

Top News / World+Biz

China-Pakistan / Pacific Air Force (PAF) / South Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two Godwits in a chase. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Godwit: Feathered missile and chemical combat at paddy field

1h | Panorama
Photohut is one of the few entities in the city that survived the world’s transition to digital photography. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Digital photography killed photo studios. And yet Photohut survived and thrived

2h | Panorama
Parul&#039;s story has a happy ending thanks to the Layer chicken farming.jpg

Smiles of rural women for a sustainable tomorrow

2h | In Focus
The city of Pripyat was abandoned after the explosion of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986. Photo: Reuters

What are the risks at the Chernobyl nuclear plant?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shackleton's lost ship found in Antarctic after 107 years

Shackleton's lost ship found in Antarctic after 107 years

17m | Videos
Bangladesh produces world's most expensive ‘Golden Tea'

Bangladesh produces world's most expensive ‘Golden Tea'

17m | Videos
Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

23h | Videos
Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh