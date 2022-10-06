Pakistan ‘a 1pc republic’, says former finance minister Miftah Ismail

South Asia

TBS Report
06 October, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 10:17 pm

Related News

Pakistan ‘a 1pc republic’, says former finance minister Miftah Ismail

TBS Report
06 October, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 10:17 pm
Pakistan&#039;s finance minister Miftah Ismail speaks during an interview in Islamabad, Pakistan December 28, 2017. Picture taken December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo
Pakistan's finance minister Miftah Ismail speaks during an interview in Islamabad, Pakistan December 28, 2017. Picture taken December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo

Pakistan former fina­nce minister Miftah Ismail on Monday termed Pakistan a "one-per cent republic" that offers no upward social mobility to an overwhelming majority of its citizens, DAWN reported.

Speaking at an awards ceremony organised by the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP), he said there's "something very wrong" with Pakistan.

"The 1pc elite controls this country," said Mr Ismail who was a placeholder at the finance ministry for six months until Ishaq Dar's recent return from exile.

Citing the example of US billionaires Bill Gates and St­­eve Jobs who came from not­hing and yet built a fortune by dint of their talent, he lamented that almost all rich Pakistanis are beneficiaries of generational wealth.

"(The last government) distributed Rs580 billion among the richest 1pc Pakis­tanis under the Temporary Econo­mic Refinance Faci­li­­ty. The government itself is borrowing at 15pc but the rich people got money at 1pc only," he said. The liquidity injection increased imports of machinery and widened the current account deficit be­­­cause local business groups produced goods for domestic consumption only, he said, reports DAWN.

He also criticised the auto sector for its inward-looking approach that's been draining foreign exchange on imports for decades without generating any dollar earnings through exports. He mocked the auto sector for finally exporting "carpets" used in vehicles to Egypt upon his insistence.

Top News / World+Biz

Miftah Ismail / Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

10h | Pursuit
Graphic: TBS

Chardike.com: A Korean products platform from a Bangladeshi immersed in Korean culture

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The ills of our banking system

14h | Panorama
Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The story of a specially-abled teacher

The story of a specially-abled teacher

2h | Videos
James Bond marks 60 years on the silver screen

James Bond marks 60 years on the silver screen

2h | Videos
James Webb Space Telescope captures Neptune's rings

James Webb Space Telescope captures Neptune's rings

2h | Videos
'Afternoon nap', beneficial or harmful

'Afternoon nap', beneficial or harmful

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code