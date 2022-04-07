Pak speaker writes to Imran, Shehbaz to constitute committee for caretaker premier

South Asia

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 10:58 am

Related News

Pak speaker writes to Imran, Shehbaz to constitute committee for caretaker premier

As per the procedure, the prime minister and leader of the opposition pick the caretaker premier in Pakistan

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 10:58 am
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday (6 April) sought four names each from Prime Minister Imran Khan and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif to constitute a parliamentary committee that would be tasked to appoint a caretaker prime minister.

The Pak speaker wrote the letter under the powers conferred to him under Article 224 (A) 1 of the Constitution of Pakistan, reports the Express Tribune. 

Shehbaz Sharif said the process initiated by the speaker of appointing the caretaker prime minister was to defeat the process of law and Constitution without waiting for decision in suo moto case and petitions filed by combined opposition parties.

He said that the start of the process to appoint a caretaker prime minister was not acceptable as it violated the law and the Constitution of Pakistan.

"In these circumstances, the name of Justice (retd) Gulzar Ahmed proposed to be appointed as caretaker Prime Minister by Mr Imran Khan Niazi is a blatant attempt to subvert the provisions of the Constitution of Pakistan and to pre-empt the decision of the Supreme Court in the above-mentioned proceedings in which all issues including the violation of Article 244 and 224A at this stage are subjudice and as such name of Justice (retd) Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker Prime Minister is not agreed upon," Sharif added.

As per the procedure, the prime minister and leader of the opposition pick the caretaker premier in Pakistan. However, if the two sides cannot agree on a name, the matter goes to a parliamentary committee, which comprises of treasury and opposition lawmakers, and remains functional despite the assembly's dissolution.

If the parliamentary committee also cannot reach a consensus, the Election Commission of Pakistan will do the job. If all fail, then the country's Supreme Court will eventually appoint the caretaker prime minister.

Until the appointment of the caretaker premier, the incumbent prime minister will continue to serve.

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

Pakistan / Imran Khan / Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

23m | Panorama
So far, Shimmy Technologies trained 1,468 RMG workers; and 70 percent are female. Currently, pilot programmes are ongoing in five factories. Photo: Courtesy

Shimmy: The ed-tech startup preparing RMG workers for an automated future

1h | Panorama
We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

1d | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

14h | Videos
Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

15h | Videos
Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

15h | Videos
Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma