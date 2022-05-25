Pak police fire teargas, baton-charge supporters of ousted PM Imran Khan

South Asia

Reuters
25 May, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 04:38 pm

Related News

Pak police fire teargas, baton-charge supporters of ousted PM Imran Khan

Reuters
25 May, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 04:38 pm
Deployed police officers gather at the Red Zone for security measures, ahead of the planned protest march towards Islamabad by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad, Pakistan May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT
Deployed police officers gather at the Red Zone for security measures, ahead of the planned protest march towards Islamabad by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad, Pakistan May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT

Pakistani police fired teargas and baton-charged supporters of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday to block them from reaching the capital Islamabad, officials and witnesses said.

Political and economic volatility has deepened in the South Asian nation ahead of a likely announcement by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) later in the day on whether it will resume a $6 billion rescue package.

Khan has called on the supporters to march on the capital and stay there until the new government is dissolved and a date for a fresh election is announced.

He was ousted in a confidence vote by a united opposition after he lost his partners in his coalition government last month.

"We are getting reports that the police have baton-charged and fired teargas shells to break the protesters," Amjad Malik, an interior ministry official, told Reuters.

He said no one was seriously injured in the clashes, which were reported mostly in Punjab province, and that the police had also rounded up dozens of the activists.

Live local TV footage showed the police fighting with the supporters, beating them and in some places breaking the windscreens of their vehicles and bundling them into police vans.

Islamabad's entry and exit routes have been blocked, as well as all important installations including parliament, government offices and diplomatic missions, officials said. Entry and exit points were also blocked to and from all major cities in Punjab province and the Grand Trunk (GT) Road, they said.

Heavy contingents of police and paramilitary troops have been deployed since Tuesday evening.

Khan is leading a rally that started of northwestern city of Peshawar to reach the capital through the GT road.

The government has banned Khan's march, alleging that he is bringing the protesters to Islamabad with "evil design".

Khan's party has petitioned the Supreme Court to order the government to lift the restrictions.

With foreign reserves falling to $10.3 billion - lower than two months of imports - a fast-crashing Pakistani rupee and a double-digit inflation, the political turmoil has compounded

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Imran Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

6h | Panorama
Underlying problems such as school dropouts need to be addressed first before taking a legal route to stop child labour. Photo: Reuters

‘Child labour in a country like Bangladesh is primarily a development issue, not so much of enforcement’

7h | Panorama
The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

1d | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Soaring commodity prices put pressure on budget

Soaring commodity prices put pressure on budget

1h | Videos
The alarming effects of the global food crisis

The alarming effects of the global food crisis

5h | Videos
Mangoes from Satkhira going to Iraq

Mangoes from Satkhira going to Iraq

6h | Videos
The dream of building home on moon

The dream of building home on moon

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

5
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide