Pak PM Shehbaz, son Hamza acquitted in Rs 16B money laundering case

South Asia

TBS Report
12 October, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 08:33 pm

Related News

Pak PM Shehbaz, son Hamza acquitted in Rs 16B money laundering case

TBS Report
12 October, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 08:33 pm
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and former chief minister of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz. Photo: Collected
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and former chief minister of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz. Photo: Collected

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, have been acquitted in a Rs16 billion money laundering case.

A special court in Lahore announced the verdict on Wednesday, reports Dawn.  

During Tuesday's hearing, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had told the court that no direct transaction had been made in the bank accounts of PM Shehbaz and his son from unnamed accounts.

FIA had booked Shehbaz and his two sons, Hamza and Suleman, in November 2020 for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16bn in the sugar scam case.

Suleman had been declared a proclaimed offender by the court for his constant absence in the trial proceedings.

Talking to DawnNewsTV on Wednesday evening, PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry called the verdict "PML-N's victory", saying that "such fake cases were bound to be exposed one day".

Top News / World+Biz

Pak PM Shehbaz / Money Laundering Case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mother and Child-2 by Debashish Pal. Stoneware Ceramic. 2022. Photo: Shah Nahian

Affordable Autumn: Presenting fine arts to the masses

13h | Splash
Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

12h | Splash
Mahbub Hussain’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI. Photo: Akif Hamid

The quest for owning a 1999 Mitsubishi Evolution VI

11h | Wheels
Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

12h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

2h | Videos
Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

5h | Videos
Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

1d | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back