Pak PM Shehbaz, son Hamza acquitted in Rs 16B money laundering case

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and former chief minister of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz. Photo: Collected

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, have been acquitted in a Rs16 billion money laundering case.

A special court in Lahore announced the verdict on Wednesday, reports Dawn.

During Tuesday's hearing, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had told the court that no direct transaction had been made in the bank accounts of PM Shehbaz and his son from unnamed accounts.

FIA had booked Shehbaz and his two sons, Hamza and Suleman, in November 2020 for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16bn in the sugar scam case.

Suleman had been declared a proclaimed offender by the court for his constant absence in the trial proceedings.

Talking to DawnNewsTV on Wednesday evening, PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry called the verdict "PML-N's victory", saying that "such fake cases were bound to be exposed one day".