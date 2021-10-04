Pak PM Imran Khan’s close associates named in Pandora Papers

South Asia

TBS Report 
04 October, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 11:40 am

Related News

Pak PM Imran Khan’s close associates named in Pandora Papers

TBS Report 
04 October, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 11:40 am
Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Key members of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's inner circle, including cabinet ministers, their families and major financial backers, have been named in the "Pandora Papers". 

According to an International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) report,  they have secretly owned an array of companies and trusts holding millions of dollars of hidden wealth.

However, the documents contain no suggestion that Imran Khan himself owns offshore companies.

Among those whose holdings have been exposed are Pakistan Finance Minister Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin and his family and Waqar Masood Khan, the son of Khan's former adviser for finance and revenue. 

Also, the leaked documents named Pakistan lawmaker Faisal Vawda, PML-Q leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, Ishaq Dar's son, PPP's Sharjeel Memon, the family of Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar, PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan and Axact CEO Shoaib Sheikh, reports the Dawn. 

The records also reveal the offshore dealings of a top PTI donor, Arif Naqvi, who is facing fraud charges in the US. 

In one of several offshore holdings involving military leaders and their families, a luxury London apartment was transferred from the son of a famous Indian movie director to the wife of a three-star general. 

Millions of leaked documents dubbed the Pandora Papers and a worldwide journalistic partnership on Sunday claimed to have uncovered financial secrets of current and former world leaders, politicians and public officials in 91 countries and territories, including India and Pakistan.

Shortly after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) unveiled the documents, Imran Khan tweeted, "We welcome the Pandora Papers exposing the ill-gotten wealth of elites, accumulated through tax evasion & corruption & laundered out to financial "havens". The UN SG's Panel FACTI calculated  a staggering $7 trillion in stolen assets parked in largely offshore tax havens." 

In another tweet he said, "My govt will investigate all our citizens mentioned in the Pandora Papers & if any wrongdoing is established we will take appropriate action. I call on the international community to treat this grave injustice as similar to the climate change crisis."

ICIJ, which involved the BBC, the Guardian and the Indian Express in India among 150 media outlets in its investigation, claimed it obtained over 11.9 million confidential files to find secret financial dealings of many super-rich.

According to the ICIJ, its secret documents expose offshore dealings of the likes of the King of Jordan, the presidents of Ukraine, Kenya and Ecuador, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The files also reveal the financial activities of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "unofficial minister of propaganda" and more than 130 billionaires from Russia, the US, Turkey and other nations.

According to ICIJ, the leaked records come from 14 offshore services firms from around the world that set up shell companies and other offshore nooks for clients often seeking to keep their financial activities in the shadows.

The ICIJ analysis of the secret documents identified 956 companies in offshore havens tied to 336 high-level politicians and public officials, including country leaders, cabinet ministers, ambassadors and others.

 

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Imran Khan / Pakistan / Pandora Papers

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

5h | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

1d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

1d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment